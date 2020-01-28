WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 302 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees when it held its winter commencement ceremony on Jan. 19 in the Arnaud C. Marts Center.

Wilkes interim President Paul S. Adams presided at the event. The commencement address was delivered by Paul Riggs, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the university. Kristin Donati, who received her master of business administration degree at the ceremony, was the student speaker. Donati is associate director of graduate enrollment at Wilkes University.

Back Mountain students who received degrees are:

Hannah Smith, of Dallas, received the Master of Science in Nursing degree with a major in Nursing.

Kelly Gilroy, of Forkston Township, received the Master of Science degree with a major in Education.

Marlene Aitken, of Tunkhannock, received the Master of Science degree with a major in Education.

Jolie Bach, of Tunkhannock, received the Doctor of Education degree with a major in Educational Leadership/Curriculum & Instruction.

Rebecca Tonge, of Tunkhannock, received the Master of Science degree with a major in Education.

Benjamin Townsley, of Tunkhannock, received the Master of Science degree with a major in Education.

Sylena Parham, of Shavertown, received the Master of Science in Nursing degree with a major in Nursing.