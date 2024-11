Lake-Lehman athlete Hayley Evans will take her athletic and academic talents to Immaculata University softball in the spring of 2021. From left, seated, are Joahua Evans, brother, Jennifer Evans, mother; Hayley Evans, Lewis Evans, father. Standing, Jeff Shook, athletic director; Nicole Chipego, head coach; Brandon Peck, coach; Wally Peck, coach; Doug Klopp, high school principal.

