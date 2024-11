EAST STROUDSBURG — Three Back Mountain residents are among 1,513 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the fall 2019 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. The following students were honored:

Ryan Wenrich, of Wyoming, Integrated Art and Design; Julia Krawetz, of Dallas, Nursing; and Katelyn Hill, of Shavertown, Undeclared.