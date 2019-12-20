DALLAS — The Tunkhannock Rotary recently awarded a check for $500 to the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. Rotary board member Ann Way made the presentation to Katherine Pohlidal, director, and Sandy Johnson, coordinator, of the program. The donation represents a portion of the proceeds from the Tunkhannock Rotary Harvest and Wine Festival. The funds were used to create holiday gift bags for every child in the program at Misericordia, including a variety of holiday gifts such as stuffed animals, pajamas and toiletries.

The Bourger Women with Children Program is one of only eight programs of its kind in the country, and provides free housing to as many as 16 single mothers at the poverty level and their children on campus. The women also receive academic support and social services to help them while they earn their bachelor’s degree in four years. There are currently 16 women and 26 children living in three houses on campus. To date, 30 women have graduated from the program. Efforts are underway to expand the program and a fourth house will be added in time for the fall semester in 2020.

For more information about the Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University, call 570-674-3320 or log on to www.misericordia.edu/wwc.

