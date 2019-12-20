DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will hold a Graduate Education Virtual Open House for students interested in the Graduate Teacher Education Program on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Interested students may log-on to www.misericordia.edu/GradEd any time between 4 to 7 p.m. to have a one-on-one chat with Colleen Duffy, Ed.D., director of Graduate Teacher Education. In addition, an admissions representative will be available to answer questions about the application process and credit requirements. Information will be available on the Master of Science in Education and Professional Development (PD) programs.

The Misericordia University Graduate Education Program is designed to attract experienced and dedicated classroom teachers and help them gain the necessary knowledge and skills required to become educational leaders. Program highlights include financial aid opportunities for actively certified teachers enrolled in a graduate education program, accelerated classes delivered in half-semester sessions in the evening during the week, and a flexible format, with many courses offered in class with an online component. There is also a tuition deferment plan, allowing students to pay for a course within 30 days of completion.

Individuals are invited to register for the virtual open house at www.misericordia.edu/GradEd. For additional information, please contact Dr. Duffy at cduffy@misericordia.edu or 570-674-6338.