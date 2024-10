Lake-Lehman’s Ava Radel was a first-team selection in Class A when the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its all-state team earlier this week.

Two other Lake-Lehman players were recognized.

Madeline Newman made the second team. Amy Supey received honorable mention.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Field-hockey-sticks.jpg