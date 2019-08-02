SHAVERTOWN — A celebration of hymns, classics, patriotic music, big band and more will be presented by Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave.

The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. Formed four decades ago, the King’s Brass is comprised of professional musicians from across the country who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. All are welcome! The sanctuary is air-conditioned.

A free will offering will be received.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Fine Arts Committee of SUMC and Family Life Network.