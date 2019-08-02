Home News Local Chaslyn Facciponti, of Wyoming, received a Bachelor of Arts degree NewsLocal Chaslyn Facciponti, of Wyoming, received a Bachelor of Arts degree August 1, 2019 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp KINGSTON, RI — Chaslyn Facciponti, of Wyoming, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science Magna Cum Laude from the the University of Rhode Island. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Graduation-cap.jpg RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers Nurses Month: Gloria Cruz Nurses Month: Alyssa Schuler View Comments Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement