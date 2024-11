SWEET VALLEY — The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company will hold a family style beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Takeouts begin at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children under 12 years of age and free for children under 6 years of age. Call 570-477-5121 for more information.

