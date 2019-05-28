SCRANTON — Local residents were among more than 625 master’s and doctoral degree recipients at its graduate commencement ceremony May 25 in the Byron Recreation Complex. Graduates recognized at the ceremony include those who completed their degree requirements in August and December 2018, as well as January and May 2019.

Back Mountain students earning master’s and doctoral degrees include the following:

Raymond A. Stemrich, of Sweet Valley, Master of Health Administration with a major in health administration.

Jesse G. Buxton, of Tunkhannock, Master of Science with a major in human resources.

Justin Ellis, of Shavertown, Master of Science with a major in clinical mental health counseling.

Rachel Lynn Tunis, of Tunkhannock, Master of Science with a major in clinical mental health counseling.

William Augustine Grabinski, of Shavertown, Master of Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Carl W. Gross, of Shavertown, Master of Business Administration with a major in finance.

Lauren Kresge, of Dallas, Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.