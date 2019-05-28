Only Yesterday: William W. Kubis, staunch supporter of young people, died in 1989

20 YEARS AGO — 1999

The Lehman-Jackson Elementary School in conjunction with the Parent Teacher Association recently held its annual Art and Science Fair. All elementary students assisted art teacher Mrs. Roese help transform the school into a scene from ancient Egyptian times. Getting into the “Egyptian” spirit of things, Mrs. Balonis’ kindergarten students donned their handmade Cleopatra wigs and their King Tut crowns. Members of the class are Scott Oakley, Linley Smolow, Kendra Smith, Matthew Coolbaugh, Zachary Burgess, Erin Hohol, Ashley Kenny, Shelby Mack, Alexa Decker, Alex Lubinski, Claire Sesson, Zachary Yursha, Tony Bennett, Megay Stayer, Rory Moran, Tim Labar, Zachary Zubkoff, Garrett Hopfer, Katrina Harrison and Adam Blaszczak.

Teammates hoisted Jason Demnicki after he smacked a home run to give the Astros a 6-5 win over the Yankees. The Back Mountain Baseball Major League teams met Saturday afternoon in Dallas. Demnicki’s heroics came with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, when he had two strikes.

The Letter Carriers Food Drive held last month was a great success once again. Back Mountain residents were very generous in their donations of food, postal employees tireless in transporting donations to a drop off location on a rainy day, and church volunteers energetic in sorting and repacking the manty items. In total 165 boxes of food were carried to the Back Mountain Food Pantry. A few of the many volunteers who helped in the project are: Harold Roberts, Devin Michael (Trucksville UMC), Mary Llewellyn (St. Therese’s Roman Catholic Church), Bill Palmer, Jonathan Meehan, Brian Tupper (Trucksville UMC) and Bill Ostrum (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church).

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

William W. Kubis, of 24 Hillcrest Drive, New Goss Manor, Dallas, born Oct. 5 1907 died Monday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Mr. Kubis was a staunch supporter of the young people in the Back Mountain. He was designated by Dallas High School coaches as Dallas’ No. 1 Fan and attended all of the school activities.

At a special awards ceremony, Mary Sue Rish of Dallas received the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award for excellence in accounting studies. Rish, a student at College Misericordia, achieved a 4.0 grade point average and participated in the college’s softball team. In addition, Rish was a peer tutor and an accounting orientation counselor. She recently completed a 10-week internship with Parente, Randolph, Orlando, Carey and Associates, and is now at a full time position with the accounting firm.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Devin Brunges, member of Boy Scout Troop 155, Trucksville, received Boy Scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout, last month at a special ceremony at Trucksville United Methodist Church. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Brunges of Trucksville, Devin began his scouting career in November of 1969, when he became a member of Cub Pack 155.

Dallas’ Norman Bordley won the 100-yard dash, placed second in the 220-yard dash and 440-yard run and took third in the 180-yard low hurdles last week in the annual District 2 Junior High track meet held in Scranton. Bordley, a freshman, was the only Dallas trackman to place in the top five in the districts with 16 schools participating.

Nine Dallas High School students participated in the team competition for engineering aptitude, mathematics and science, sponsored by the Junior Engineering Technical Society a Penn State’s Wilkes-Barre campus. Members of the Dallas team are Beth Goldman, Karen Dombek, Bill Morgan, John Prater, David Friedman, Jeff Matus, Andrew Krivak, Jeff Seizys and Ed Charney.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Thomas H. Jenkins, principal of Dallas Senior High School for the past four years, was unanimously elected to the newly created position of business manager of the school district at a special session of the board of education Tuesday night. Succeeding Mr. Jenkins as principal will be Robert L. Dolbear, assistant principal, who has been employed by the school district for 29 years. Edgar W. Hughes, history teacher, was named assistant principal.

Mr. Ralph Fitch Jr. has been named top insurance agent in Northeastern Pennsylvania for the Allstate Insurance Co., it was announced recently. Mr. Fitch has led the area district, which is comprised of 20 men, in the sale and servicing of all lines of insurance. He will be a guest at a fur day sales leadership conference to be held soon at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

One of the highlights of Field Day activities at Wyoming Seminary Day School was the presentation of awards to 14 students who achieved a rating in the 85th percentile as outlined in the President’s Council for Physical Fitness. Several Back Mountain residents, all students at the Day School, were cited as award winners. They are Tracy Innes and Charles Wilson, both of Dallas; Thamsin Conyngham, Trucksville; Diane Troup, Shavertown.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Lawrence Jones, Upper Demunds Road, has a compound fracture of the lower leg, sustained when he was pinned between a car and the wall at Shorten Motors, Pierce Street, Kingston. Passing behind another car in the parking lot, he was caught when the driver of the car gunned the motor and backed up suddenly. Both men are employees of Shorten Motor Company.

William Berti assumed his office as treasurer of Dallas Community Ambulance Association on Sunday when the board met at Dallas Borough Building to transact routine business and hear the report on the combined Ambulance and Dr. Henry M. Laing Fire Company Drive. Mrs. Harriet Thompson, chairman of the drive for the Ambulance Association, reported that most cards had already been distributed, and that residents seemed to welcome a single instead of two separate drives.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Dallas District Girl Scouts won the World Flag for best participation in the Juliette Low Friendship Fund, Friday evening at Irem temple. Mrs. Edgar Sutton, Carverton, is chairman of the Dallas District Juliette Low Committee. The flag was received by Ruby Dixon, Joan Wall and Barbara Dana.

The Post has an enjoyable visit with Alice Yaple’s Dallas Township third grade on Tuesday when they stopped in to see what a printing plant is like. Present were: Beverly Ann Gosart, Sandra Baird, Beverly Rizzo, Anna Fister, Marion Dixon, Catherine Shonk, Janice Hilbert, Helen Llewellyn, Iva Holley, Irene Germick, Nancy Miller, Clarke Daniel, Jay Elston, Tommy Goddard, John Sidorek, Louise Nemic, Frances Kozick, Mary Ann Simon, Lorraine Sramko, Joyce Meeker, Betsy Mulcey, Charlotte Ann Hoyt, Barbara Kennedy, Francette Wheatcroft, Rebecca Simon, Carole Elicker, Fred Johnson, Walter C. Williams, Fred Gansel, Jerry Lancio, Ben Weaver, Clarke Lewis and Billy Ross.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post newspaper published for 130 years. Information here appears exactly as it was first printed.

