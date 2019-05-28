Julia Hutsko, of Harveys Lake, receives honors at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — Julia Hutsko, of Harveys Lake, Pa., received Distinguished Departmental Honors in Physics at Susquehanna University’s annual student awards luncheon held each May in the days leading up to commencement. Hutsko was a physics and pre-engineering major at Susquehanna. A 2016 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, she is the daughter of Gary and Maria Hutsko.

