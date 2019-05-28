Julia Hutsko, of Harveys Lake, receives honors at Susquehanna University

MOOSIC – Dallas needed to pull out a win with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning just to get to PNC Field for Monday’s District 2 Class 4A baseball championship.

Once there, the Mountaineers did it again for their second title in three years.

Jacob Connolly lined a bases-loaded single down the left-field line to lift Dallas over Scranton Prep, 2-1, in the district final.

“It’s amazing,” Connolly said. “There’s no better feeling.”

The Mountaineers, who were the tournament’s top seed after winning the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title, had a similar experience in their 4-3 semifinal win over Honesdale.

“The bracket we had to go through, the worst team was Berwick, which had nine wins and 10 losses, but beat (district champions) Hazleton and Pittston in back-to-back games,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “It was really a balanced, tough bracket.”

Dallas had opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Berwick.

“It’s one of the strongest brackets that I’ve seen since I’ve been here for 17 years, as far as top to bottom,” Kashatus said. “First round, Mercy Christmas, you’re facing (coach Brian) Pinterich and Berwick, which won a state title in ’08. They know how to coach and they have one of the better pitchers in the conference. You have to win that game, first of all.

“Second of all, you’re playing against Honesdale, which has two college arms. … (Scranton Prep) coming in here was a really hot team with a lot of talent. Our kids just hung in there.”

Dallas 2

Scranton Prep 1

Jake Shaver got the last five outs for Dallas in relief and was in the middle of producing the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in Monday’s final.

“Shaver had electric stuff,” Kashatus said. “He was our third starter all year long.

“He came in that game throwing BBs.”

Shaver’s effort, in relief of Alex Kapral, was needed when the Mountaineers found themselves locked in another tight game late. He entered with two men on and one out in the top of the sixth, ultimately getting out of a bases-loaded jam on a strikeout before getting three more strikeouts in the seventh.

“We could have made it easier on ourselves,” Kashatus said. “Bunt sequences, we didn’t execute very well.”

The Mountaineers’ execution was sharp in the bottom of the seventh.

Leadoff hitter Darren Kerdesky reached first when a third strike got away from Scranton Prep catcher Rocco Valvano.

Cooper Lewis got a bunt down to move Kerdesky to second.

Shaver, who reached base in three of four plate appearances, singled to left field.

Kerdesky was interfered with on his way to third, but with Kashatus signaling to hold him there, umpires decided simply to call a dead ball and put him on third, rather than awarding him home plate with the winning run.

It did not matter.

Scranton Prep intentionally walked clean-up hitter Mike Luksic to load the bases and face Connolly.

“I just wanted to drive the ball anywhere; put the bat on the ball,” Connolly said.

Connolly did just shot with a laser down the left-field line that could have scored more than one run if that had been needed.

“It’s nice when a guy hits the ball like that with the bases loaded,” Kashatus said.

Scranton Prep had scored first, getting an unearned run in the top of the first on the first of Cameron Kohut’s three singles.

Kapral settled in to retire the next eight batters and 13 of 14 before running into trouble in the top of the sixth inning.

Kohut had the only two hits against Kapral to that point before back-to-back singles by Valvano and Vince Cimini.

That’s when Shaver took over.

In the meantime, Dallas had tied the game in the fourth on a triple to the warning track in center field by Zack Luksic, who then scored when Freddie Lombardo grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The Mountaineers had their chances for more, leaving two men on bases in the first, third and fifth innings and Zach Luksic on third in the sixth. Dallas had four runners reach in the third, but two were thrown out on the bases.

“I think we had more chances than them,” Kashatus said. “They had a few errors that we did not capitalize on and that’s our bad. We usually have (capitalized) to this point this year.”

Dallas 4

Honesdale 3

Shaver was also prominent in the semifinal win, with a two-out single to right field to score Freddie Lombardo with the winning run in the May 24 home game.

Kerdesky and Shaver combined on a three-hitter. Kerdesky struck out six while giving up just two runs on two hits and two walks in five innings. Shaver yielded the tying run in the top of the sixth, but struck out five in two innings to gain the win.

Shaver, a junior factoring into the playoff race for the first time, went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run scored.

“We had a lot of guys pay their dues and play JV last year,” said Kashatus, whose team lost a 1-0 district final to Valley View between its 2017 state championship and this year’s return to the state tournament. “They stepped in.”

Cooper Lewis and Mike Luksic had a hit and RBI. Sam Nocito had a hit and scored a run.

Up next

Dallas opens the state tournament Monday at a District 2 site.

The Mountaineers will play the District 3 runner-up, which will be the loser of Friday’s championship game between East Pennsboro (21-2) and Hamburg (17-6).

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Dallas-School-District-6.jpg