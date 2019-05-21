WILKES-BARRE — Several Back Mountain students were among more than 60 Wilkes University students recognized for their achievements during the 2019 Academic Awards Ceremony. The event was held May 17, the evening before spring commencement.

Leana Pande of Shavertown, a neuroscience major, received the Outstanding Graduate in Neuroscience Award. presented by the Behavioral and Social Sciences department.

Nicholas Filipek of West Wyoming, a communication studies major, received the Tom Bigler Scholae Award presented by the Communication Studies department. The Tom Bigler Scholar Award in Communication Studies was established with funds given by the faculty in honor of Tom Biger, faculty member and longtime journalist.

Ryan Marshall of Dallas, a electrical engineering major, received the Dr. Umid R. Nejib Award for Outstanding Achievement in Electrical Engineering and the Outstanding Graduate for The College of Science and Engineering presented by the Electrical Engineering and Physics department and the College of Science and Engineering, respectively.. The Dr. Umid R. Nejib Award for Outstanding Achievement in Electrical Engineering is given in memory of Dr. Nejib, former dean of the School of Science and Engineering, department chair of engineering, founder of the doctor of pharmacy program at Wilkes and professor. The award is a gift from his wife, Barbara King.

Lindsey Jacobs of Dallas, a mathematics major, received the James DeCosmo Memorial Award and the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Science and Engineering presented by the Mathematics and Computer Science department and the College of Science and Engineering, respectively.. The James DeCosmo Memorial Award is given in memory of former faculty member James DeCosmo. It is funded through a gift from the faculty.

Erica Schwartz of Noxen, a nursing major, received the Academic Excellence Award presented by the Passan School of Nursing.