FNCB honors Meadows nurses during National Nurses Week

May 21, 2019 Dallas Post Local 0
- Submitted photo

FNCB provided funds to purchase jackets for all employees of the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, lunch and a 55-inch TV for a raffle prize to celebrate National Nurses Week. From left, first row, are Colleen Kapitula, Dan Kozar, Kira Dempsey, Kelly Johnson, Bridget Whitesell, Susan Cooper,. Second row, Christine Beyer, Megan Nemshick, Lisa Zamber, Becky Sims, Amy Belles, Janet Mazur, Linda Kanarr, Lindsey Kridlo, Melissa Margotta, Third row, Arnie Black, Cristina Tarbox, Joan Krispin, Destiny Rossario, Dodie Coolbaugh and David Ratchford.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Cookout-2019.jpgSubmitted photo