DALLAS — Following is the Dallas Senior Center menu for the week of April 22:

MONDAY: Pot roast, parslied potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, cinnamon baked apples, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Baked ham, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, sugar cookie, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey Santa Fe, brown rice, Chuckwagon corn, black beans, fresh pineapple chunks, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Volunteer Appreciation Special Lunch — Chicken Kiev stuffed with herbs and cheese, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, dinner roll, margarine, glazed donut, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat hamburger roll, ketchup, potato salad, mushroom barley soup, mixed berries, milk and coffee.