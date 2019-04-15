DALLAS — Dozens of area youngsters made their way to Kenneth Young Memorial Park​ on April 14 for a chance to gather candy, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and get a treat bag.

Tracey Carr, borough manager, said the annual event has become a tradition for families, many coming back generation after generation.

Carr lauded borough leaders, borough staff, the road department and the Back Mountain Regional Fire Department with making the event a success.

Firefighter Brandon Colette said the department brings the Easter Bunny to the event on a fire truck as a show of community support and to simply have fun.

Children attending the event seemed to very much enjoy meeting the fluffy fellow, yelling “He’s here, he’s hear,” as the bunny made its way from the truck.

Borough resident Kelly Wasielewsk​ said the Easter egg hunt and other borough events throughout the year provide a chance for her children Carey, 10 and Isabel, 6, to spend time with other children and to build a sense of community.

The Easter Bunny made his way through the crowed, quick to stop for a photo or a “fist pound,” from the children, with some telling the fluffy guy what they hope to have in their basket on Easter morning

Lucille Singer, who was at the event with her grandchildren, Owen, 6, and Brynlee, 4, said she had just moved to the area and was impressed with the quality of the event and the friendliness of her neighbors.

Singer said she and her son, Jeffrey, planned to bring the children to the egg hunt every year and to make it a holiday tradition

Carr said the event’s attendance was down a bit from previous years, where up to a 60 children filled the field in search of the bright eggs.

She attributed the slight drop to overcast skies and a multitude of other Easter-themed events in the area.

Still, about three dozen children attended, all sporting smiles and taking time for play.

