I’m Big Now Learning Center took part in the spring food drive for The Back Mountain Food Pantry. The students worked hard to collect non-perishable food from March 23-April 13. During the collection time, the students would sort the food, count the food, and discuss ways to help individuals who may need these foods. From left, first row, are Bruno Ciravolo, Oliver Piazza, Tyler Lucas, Owen West, Jordan Rollins. Second row, Faith Malinowski, Thea Evans, Abigail Mikovitch, Evelyn Rakos, Aubrey Spacino, Nelia Costello, Zachary Ickes, Alanis Thomas, and Owen Buetel.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_food-drive-picture.jpg Submitted photo