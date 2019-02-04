DALLAS TWP. — Denis Anson, M.S., O.T.R./L., director of research and development at the Misericordia University Assistive Technology Research Institute (ATRI) recently presented his research at the 2019 Assistive Technology Industry Association Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Anson presented, “3D Printing Tactile Graphics: It’s Easier Than You think!,’’ during a 60-minute educational breakout session. He demonstrated how to use 3D printers to create accessible signage and tactile graphics using the same simple tools used to create lithophanes.

At ATRI, Anson has spearheaded research and development since its inception in 2003. He developed the Americans with Disabilities Act-Compliance Assessment Toolkit or ADA-CAT to measure whether public facilities comply with federal law. The screening tool allows people without advanced training to assess the architectural barriers of the built environment for people with disabilities.

Anson, a resident of Noxen, holds bachelors and master’s degrees in occupational therapy with training in research, gerontology and nerve/muscle physiology from the University of Washington. He has been actively involved in computer and assistive technology applications for rehabilitation for more than 38 years.