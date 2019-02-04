The Meadows Manor will host a free community lunch and learn event with The Alzheimer’s Association on Feb. 19. Jeff Dauber of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Know the 10 Signs,” an informational session about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. For further information and to reserve your seat, call 570-675-9336. From left, are Janet Mazur, administrative assistant; Amy Belles, activities director; Jeff Dauber, Alzheimer’s Association; Donna Cumbo, resident care coordinator; and Melissa Margotta, administrator.

