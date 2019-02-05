LEHMAN TWP. — The Continuing Education Department of Penn State Wilkes-Barre announces its Spring Film & Discussion Series open to the public, students and Educators seeking Act48.

The series is taught and moderated by Penn State Wilkes-Barre Assistant Teaching Professor/Bill Bachman and will run over five consecutive Thursday evenings, March 14 through April 11.

Bachman says the title of this series, “Meet your Neighbors,” is drawn from the fact that every film has a person who either came from or had deep rooted connections in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He says, ”A series featuring area natives is always popular with theatre-goers and this will be no exception.”

“Wall Street” will be shown March 14. It features long-time character actor and Wilkes-Barre native James Karen. March 21 will see Conyngham Valley and Lattimer native Jack Palance in his Academy Award© winning role as Curly in “City Slickers; March 28 features “The Best Man” and boasts two Wyoming Valley natives in the late Edie Adams, who was from Kingston and one of Warner Brother’s leading stars of the 30s and 40s and Lee Tracy whose home was in the Back Mountain. On April 4, the class will screen the film version of Scranton native Jason Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “That Championship Season.” Finally, on April 11 “The Fugitive” will be featured with art direction by Forty Fort native Maher Ahmad.

The series is co-sponsored by The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and R/C Wilkes-Barre Movies 14.

All screenings each Thursday evening takes place starting promptly at 7 p.m. at Movies 14, East Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Continuing Education office listed here for details.

For registration detail, call: 570-675-9253 or email: wbce@outreach.psu.edu.