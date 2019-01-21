Cub Scout Pack 281 from Dallas participated in the annual Winter Fun Day for Scouts at Kirby Park in January. One of the activities the Webelos partook in was the Emergency Readiness Competition. They answered questions regarding being prepared for the outdoors in case of an emergency and demonstrated skills such as building a shelter. This year, Pack 281 took third place in the competition among Webelos from both Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. Webelos are all smiles after they build their shelter during the Emergency Readiness Competition. From left, are Joshua Covert, Noah Specht, Nicholas Belfino, Cammon Wisely, Logan Womach, Jameson Harris, and Tyler Spaciano.

