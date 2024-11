The Back Mountain Memorial Library will have a collection of acrylic paintings on display during the month of February. The paintings depict various seasonal scenes ranging from a snowy mountain, a tranquil lake in the summer, to a colorful autumn scene by a river. All paintings will be for sale and can be purchased at the library. All are welcome to view the acrylic paintings on the library Art Wall during the month of February.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BMML-February-Art-Wall-Photo.jpg Submitted photo