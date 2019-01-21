North Branch Land Trust New Year hike set for Jan. 26

October 28, 2019
DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:
There are still some spaces open for the “Halloween Story Hours” on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Youngsters can dress up in their costumes and celebrate the season. Children 2 ½ to 4 years old can sign up for the session from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and those ages 5 to 7 will meet from 6:15 to 7 p.m.. Please call for availability. The Misericordia University cheerleaders have put together these mildly spooky story hours for younger children.
Adults 60 and older will want to come to the Library for “Lunch and Learn,” a presentation of the Area Agency on Aging. On Thursday, Nov. 7, Director of Senior Center Services Harley Bobby will present an informative program focusing on the services the agency offers, including volunteer opportunities, exercise classes, health information and more. The program starts at noon and is free. Lunch will be provided and registration is required. Please call the library to sign up.
After last year’s positive response, the Friends of the Library are again holding their Christmas wreath sale. The wreaths measure a generous 24” and are decorated with a huge, red bow and festive Christmas picks. Each costs $26 and will be made by Rogers’ Nursery the week of pickup. Deadline to order is Nov. 8 and they can be picked up at the library Nov. 21 and 22.
We are grateful to Leggio’s Italian Ristorante for once again showing its support for the library. Dine at the restaurant on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.and a percentage of the total sales (eat-in, take-out, and gift certificate purchases) will be donated to the library. Bar sales are not included. You can also register to win a Leggio’s gift certificate. Leggio’s is located at 64 E. Center Hill Road in Dallas, and you can make reservations by calling 570-675-4511.
Be sure to stop in for our Christmas Extravaganza Sale Grand Opening! Come out Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get a start on your holiday shopping. Find holiday décor, gift items, Nativity sets, candles, wreaths, Christmas tableware, linens, vintage collectibles, and so much more to make your holidays shiny and bright. The Holiday Shop is open through Christmas, and new items will be added all season. All proceeds benefit the library. Stop in to see us often!
Family Night with the Penguins is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.. This yearly event by the Scranton Wilkes-Barre ice hockey players is always cool, and you can count on mascot Tux to make you laugh. Players will read stories, sign autographs, and talk to the families about the importance of education and being a team player. Please call the library soon to register your family because space is limited.
News and Notices:
Amnesty Week will be observed Nov. 11-16. Fines will be waived on any overdue items returned during that week. Please note that this does not cover previous fines, or fees on lost or damaged items.
The library gift shop is featuring fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving décor and gifts. We have candles, pumpkins, floral arrangements, and more to help you celebrate the season and decorate your home.
Contact us at 570-675-1182
And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org