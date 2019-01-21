North Branch Land Trust New Year hike set for Jan. 26

DALLAS — The best and brightest Dallas area shop owners, medical personnel, restaurants and more were honored at the Times Leader Media Group’s Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony at Fire and Ice Tuesday evening.

The trendy Dallas restaurant was full to capacity as the evening’s honorees took center stage, receiving an official plaque recognizing them as the best in their field in the Back Mountain area.

Almost 100 awards in many diverse categories were handed out Tuesday, ranging from Best Accessory Shop to Best Wings, with every imaginable category in between.

From clothing shops to cosmetic dentistry, everything and everyone that makes the Back Mountain special was honored and recognized for the invaluable service they provide to the community.

The evening’s big winners were Crabby’s Seafood and Grill, Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe and the Beaumont Inn, each winning multiple awards.

Tim Chimock of the Beaumont Inn accepted a few of the awards the business won, including one awarded to him for Best Bartender.

“I’m ecstatic to receive this and to be able to share these awards with the rest of the staff,” Chimock said. “It’s an honor.”

The Beaumont Inn also took home awards for Best Atmosphere/Decor, Best Menu Selection, Best Place For A First Date and Best Wine List.

The host restaurant wasn’t left out of the festivities, as Fire and Ice won for Best Dinner Menu, Best Steak and Best Chef.

Individual awards were given out to attorney Michael Bendick (Best Lawyer), state Sen. Lisa Baker (Best Elected Official), Dave Monk of Dave Monk Electric Inc. (Best Electrician) and many more.

“It’s a lot of fun to come out here,” Monk said. “We really appreciate the local support we get around here.”

The ceremony was emceed by Mike McGinley, major accounts executive of Times Leader Media Group

Barbara Roberts, left, of the Ranch Wagon, and Brenda Pugh, of the Luzerne County Fair, enjoy their time at the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-1-1.jpg Barbara Roberts, left, of the Ranch Wagon, and Brenda Pugh, of the Luzerne County Fair, enjoy their time at the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Matt Cuomo and Mikayla Klimas, of Pivot Physical Therapy, were present to pick up their award for Best Physical Therapy Facility. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-2-1.jpg Matt Cuomo and Mikayla Klimas, of Pivot Physical Therapy, were present to pick up their award for Best Physical Therapy Facility. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Jenine Finarelli, left, Jonathon Saba and his wife Erin, chat prior to the awards ceremony. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-3-1.jpg Jenine Finarelli, left, Jonathon Saba and his wife Erin, chat prior to the awards ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Sheila Humphrey, left, of the Beaumont Inn, and Theresa Kaminski, of Fire and Ice on Toby Creek, compare notes during the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony at Fire and Ice. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-4-1.jpg Sheila Humphrey, left, of the Beaumont Inn, and Theresa Kaminski, of Fire and Ice on Toby Creek, compare notes during the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony at Fire and Ice. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Tasha Coenen and Shawn Cuthrell, of Leggio’s Restaurant, snack on finger foods at the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony at Fire and Ice on Toby Creek https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-5-1.jpg Tasha Coenen and Shawn Cuthrell, of Leggio’s Restaurant, snack on finger foods at the Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony at Fire and Ice on Toby Creek Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Ann Brennan, right, picks up the Best College Professor award from Times Leader Media Group’s Christina Nickson. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-6-1.jpg Ann Brennan, right, picks up the Best College Professor award from Times Leader Media Group’s Christina Nickson. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mary Dragon, owner of The Barn Nutrition & Fitness, left, accepts the Best Fitness Facility award from Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-7-1.jpg Mary Dragon, owner of The Barn Nutrition & Fitness, left, accepts the Best Fitness Facility award from Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Times Leader’s Christina Nickson presents the Best High School Athletic Coach award to Mike Richards of Dallas High School. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-8-1.jpg Times Leader’s Christina Nickson presents the Best High School Athletic Coach award to Mike Richards of Dallas High School. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Jenine Finarelli, left, picks up the Best Realtor award from the Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-9-1.jpg Jenine Finarelli, left, picks up the Best Realtor award from the Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Cecilia Jennings, left, of the Lake-Lehman School District, is happy to pick up Best High School Teacher award from the Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BoBkMt-DP-10-1.jpg Cecilia Jennings, left, of the Lake-Lehman School District, is happy to pick up Best High School Teacher award from the Times Leader’s Christina Nickson. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com