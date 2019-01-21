North Branch Land Trust New Year hike set for Jan. 26

January 21, 2019 Dallas Post Local 0
North Branch Land Trust’s (NBLT) rescheduled New Year hike and bonfire at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. - Submittedphoto

DALLAS — North Branch Land Trust’s (NBLT) rescheduled New Year hike and bonfire at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

The hike will be led by Paula Fall, NBLT’s Land Steward and Activities Coordinator. Depending upon the snow depth, she will lead us on an easy one-mile hike around Lillian’s pond or an easy to moderate 3-mile hike around Lillian’s pond and up Split Rock trail. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided to enjoy around the bonfire.

There is no charge for NBLT members. A $10 charge for non-members. Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. Register by emailing smith@nblt.org , calling the NBLT office at 570-310-1781, or register online at www.nblt.org. Don’t delay for there is a 30-person limit.

Registrants are asked to wear sturdy shoes or boots for hiking, and if there is snow, bring your snowshoes and/or cross-country skis. Children are welcome, but please note this preserve does not have indoor facilities.

This event will be cancelled if there are severe weather conditions. Please leave your furry friends at home.

North Branch Land Trust is a regional non-profit land conservation organization that works with land owners and communities to help protect critical scenic,

North Branch Land Trust’s (NBLT) rescheduled New Year hike and bonfire at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Picton-Winter-Hike.jpgNorth Branch Land Trust’s (NBLT) rescheduled New Year hike and bonfire at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Submittedphoto