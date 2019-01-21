20 YEARS AGO — 1999

The Getz family of Butternut Road, Shavertown, won top honors in the Holiday Homes Decorating Contest sponsored by the Kingston Township Board of Supervisors. Barbara Prebula took second place; Charles Emil took third place and Christopher Concert took fourth place. All winners received a U.S. Savings Bond from the township.

Dallas Elementary students held a Reading contest over the summer vacation. First place and second place winners were given t-shirts and gift certificates from the Tudor Book Store. Prize winners were Natasha Field reading 84 books, Amy Polachek reading 271 books, Erik Cannon reading 42 books and Stacey Stepniak with 263 books.

Several Back Mountain students are currently Trustee Achievement Scholars at Wyoming Seminary. They are: Tim Reddy, Shavertown; Michael Messersmith, Dallas; Karen (K.C.) Boback, Harveys Lake; Kourtney Koslosky, Shavertown; Jeff Ryan and Joshua Schraeder, both of Dallas.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

The Dallas Middle School singing group “The Note-Ables,” under the direction of Mrs. Florence Sherwood, have completed an extremely busy holiday season. The group spread cheer to patients in area hospitals and nursing homes. They also performed in Wilkes-Barre banks and the Luzerne County Court House. The group, made up of students from grades six through nine, is now in the process of preparing for their spring concert and nursing home tour. Members are: Berit Case, Holly Mannear, Andrea Daniels, Kristen Kosakowski, Michelle Miller, Valerie Gorda, Jennifer Cutler, Chris Jerrytone, Raina Wensel, Jennifer Krakosky, Shannon Collins, Bridget Temperine, Stephanie Siegel, Jennifer Gay, Sherri Conrad, Tiffany English, Carrie Miller, Megan Stair, Monica Matthews, Monique Matthews and Heather Hodne.

Three students from Dallas Senior High School will compete in the District 9 Choral Festival and Competition in Honesdale February 25-27. They are: Megan Hardisky, Dallas, a junior Alto II; Lisa Davenport, a junior Alto I and Visto Matthews, a senior Bass II.

Alisa Merolli, Shavertown has won first place in a statewide competition for her poem about child abuse. Miss Merolli is a sixth grade student at Gate of Heaven School in Dallas. She wrote the poem last year when she was in Mrs. Kelly’s class.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

First grade students at Gate of Heaven School presented a Christmas play, “Christmas Eve at the North Pole: Santa’s Workshop” and a true Christmas story, “The Nativity Pageant.” Children taking part in the program were Joseph Ruotolo, Robert Morris, Amy Gilbert, Meredith Mullin, Jonelle Fabian, Christine Casterline, Amy Dorrance, Jennifer Spencer, Eric Diett, Christine Smith, Erin Mulligan, Denise Thompson, Michael Williams, James Walsh, Nadine Orlandini, Lori Appel,

Ann Stair, Amy Kern, Tina Strom, Celia Williams, Theresa Brutko, John Pieczynski, Hamilton Hoffman, Michael Farris, Joseph Patton, Patrick Farrell, Kevin Sult, Jack Jones and John Kristan.

Seven Dallas Senior High School students will be in the District Band this weekend at Wilkes College Performing Arts Center. Participating will be Mike Steinkirchner, Mona Sickler, Cindy Steinkirchner, William Morgan, Robert Robinson, Harry Davenport and Mark Miller.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Warren Boyes Jr., Overbrook Avenue, Dallas, was the only student to receive a $25 War Bond in the recent Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 283. Warren was awarded the coveted prize as a runner up to the five top winners.

Nine members of the Lake-Lehman Band participated in the 1969 District Band Festival. The festival was held at Wyoming Valley West High School, Kingston. Participants were Elizabeth Zbick, clarinet; Sharon Leinthall, trumpet; Sandra Ashton, clarinet; Suzanne Gutch, clarinet; Allen Kitchen, clarinet; Steward Calkins, drums; Frank Schreiner, Paul Niezgoda, trumpet; and James Zbick.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Camping out overnight in zero weather is no novelty for Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts of Troop 232, St. Therese’s. Last year they camped in February in the midst of a heavy snowstorm. Last Friday, with a camping trip to Camp St. Andrew cancelled because of dangerous roads, thirteen boys camped in the woods in back of John Butler’s home. Boys camping were: Peter Blessing, Jerry Lukasavage, John Kutchner, Danny Malloy, Bob Wolinsky, Charles Dodson, Albert and Archie Paltrineri, Bob Misson, Harley Misson, Robert Stoker, Roy Hall and Francis Stocker with Scoutmaster Butler.

Tau Chapter, Delta Kapa Gamma, entertained Future Teachers of America at a tea Saturday afternoon at the Wilkes-Barre YWCA. Miss Pearl M. Averett, who organized the FTA at Westmoreland last year, introduced senior girls who were local guests from Westmoreland: Bonnie Jenkins, Mary Dora Scott, Anna Dorrance and Virginia Morgan.

Dr. Lester Jordan’s prize dahlia, Fascination, will be featured in the April issue of The American Home, on newsstands March 20. Dr. Jordan had a letter of congratulations from Theodore Weston, Garden Editor of The American Home Wednesday morning, enclosing the medal for excellence and announcing the coming article. “Fascination,” which won first place at the national dahlia shows in New York, Philadelphia and Elmira this fall, is a lavender and white blend, cactus type flower averaging eleven inches in diameter.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Second annual banquet of Lady Dallas Rebekah Lodge was held in the Trucksville Hose House last Thursday evening. Mrs. Joseph Adametz was general chairman assisted by Mrs. Richard Robins, chairman of the program and Sam Davis, song leader, and Mrs. George Metz, pianist.

Two Lehman High School Junior girls, Grace Darrall and Madeline Havrilla, won prizes for their projects at the Farm Show in Harrisburg week before last. Grace placed first in the Child Care project, against some twenty other contestants, entering a train made from tin cans, and Madeline, fifth in the sewing project with two hundred competitors. She showed a blouse.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com