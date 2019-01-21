LEHMAN TWP. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society (NEPACMS), with co-sponsors the Back Mountain Chamber, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and Arts at Hayfield, presented a benefit concert at the Hayfield House Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 11.

The concert featured Friends of NEPACMS: Hwaen Ch’uqi on piano, John Michael Vaida on violin, Jonathan Weber on violin, Amy Iwazumi on viola and Miho Weber on cello.

Chamber music was performed as it was played centuries ago in an intimate setting at the beautiful, and historic, Hayfield House at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The performance took place in what was the elegant living room with ornate details of marble fireplaces, original chandeliers, hardwood floors, and more. The concert was sold out. Following the concert, a reception was held which gave the public an opportunity to interact with the musicians and other attendees.

Proceeds from this concert went to the NEPACMS so that they may continue to provide world-class chamber music to the Northeast PA region.