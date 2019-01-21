Cub Scout Pack 281 from Dallas ollected toys in December to support the Toys for Tots program. This is an annual tradition for the Cub Scouts to support the Marines and by extension, the children, for the holidays. This year, 99 toys were donated by the entire pack. From left, are Marine Core Sargent with the Toys for Tots Program, Joshua Covert, Chase Specht, Logan Womach, David Colburn, Christopher Flanagan, Nicholas Belfino, Cammon Wisely, Tyler Spaciano, Philip Specht, Nicholas Bednar, and Patrick Flanagan.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Toys.jpg Submitted photo