DALLAS TWP. — The Department of Medical Imaging at Misericordia University recently held its annual Medical Imaging Senior Recognition Luncheon to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating senior class and to induct students into the Alpha Chapter of the Lambda Nu National Honor Society for the radiologic and imaging sciences.

Misericordia University students inducted into Lambda Nu included Naejana Carredo, Dallas; Melissa Evans, Scranton; and Courtney Whitmire, Shickshinny.

The Misericordia University Alpha Chapter of Lambda Nu was established in 2001. Membership in the honor society is based on an overall grade point average of 3.0 or better and enrollment as a full-time medical imaging student for four or more semesters. Students must also demonstrate evidence of professional commitment beyond the minimum program requirements; the pursuit or completion of an independent research project; be active members in the Misericordia University Medical Imaging Club, and be involved in college-wide student committees and medical-imaging activities.