King’s College hosts ‘Coal Breaker Communities’

Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Local artist Sue Hand discusses one of the 53 acrylic paintings she has on display at the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. An additional seven in the series, which she calls ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories,’ didn’t fit into the gallery, but you can see what they look like if you attend a lecture Hand will give 7 p.m. Thursday in the college’s Burke Auditorium. - Aimee Dilger | Times Leader A detail from the Harry E. Colliery, once located in Swoyersville, shows Theodore Myga, a World War I veteran who realized a co-worker at the local colliery looked familiar. It turned out Myga, who came from an area near Prague, had taken his fellow immigrant, who was from Italy, into custody as a prisoner of war years earlier in Europe. The two men laughed about it, Hand said, and had no hard feelings. - Aimee Dilger | Times Leader In her painting of the Butler Breaker, once located in Pittston, Sue Hand incorporated an image of one of her forebears, a mine carpenter named Evans. - Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Paintings in the ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories’ series cover a wall in the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader - -

WILKES-BARRE — From the Maltby in Swoyersville to the Truesdale in Nanticoke to the Gaylord in Plymouth — imposing coal breakers once towered over Pennsylvania’s coal country.

“I’ve read there were 400, but they didn’t all exist at the same time,” local artist Sue Hand said of the industrial stuctures where anthracite was broken into smaller pieces.

None of the local breakers remain standing today, but you can see what they looked like if you visit the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College, where more than 50 acrylic paintings from a series Hand calls “Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories,” will be on display through Feb. 15.

While Hand gave each painting an old-time breaker as its focal point, she also gave each piece portraits of people who lived through the days when coal was king.

Here toddler boys sport sailor suits that were popular in the 1930s, enormous hair bows complement what was probably a girl’s Sunday-best dress; brides with veils and grooms with boutonnieres link arms and smile for the camera.

“I wanted to show it wasn’t all gloom and doom,” Hand said. “The miners and their families made great moments and memories.”

In one painting, a small child holds the kind of wicker basket often used to hold food.

“It was the blessing of the Easter baskets,” Hand said, explaining the youngster with the basket is one of many real people she painted, often after viewing family photos of ancestors and in-laws that her art students shared with her.

As she painted, Hand said, “I could feel the presence of their lives and energy. I don’t know if they could see what I was doing, but if they could I would like to think they’d be happy with it. I felt like I was honoring them.”

“I wanted to show young and old, rich and poor, male and female,” she added.

From the little girl holding a muff to the young mother wearing an apron to the miners with open flames flickering on top of their helmets, in some cases it’s easy to tell who was in which social class.

Hand feels a special sympathy for the breaker boys who had the dangerous, sharp-edged task of separating coal from slate and rocks with their bare hands as it moved along on a conveyor.

“I would do research and then I would cry,” Hand said. “It was the breaker boys that would get to me, God bless them.”

“I have a difficult time going into the mansions of the mine owners,” Hand said. “The one in Jim Thorpe is gorgeous. It’s beautiful. But the way I feel, I’m not sure it’s resentment but sadness at their greed. I think they could have been more generous to the miners.”

Her latest series is not the first time the artist has chosen anthracite mining heritage as a subject.

More than 200 pieces from her hexagon-shaped series, “Anthracite Miners and Their Hollowed Ground,” are on permanent display in the King’s on the Square building. The public can see them whenever the building is open.

Her recent project, “Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories” is on exhibit a block or so north from Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, in the college’s Widmann Art Gallery, where the regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

A meet-the-artist reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the gallery, which is on the first floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. Hand is also scheduled to discuss her recent project at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Burke Auditorium, William G. McGowan School of Business. The Thursday event is King’s annual Monsignor John J. Curran Lecture.

Local artist Sue Hand discusses one of the 53 acrylic paintings she has on display at the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. An additional seven in the series, which she calls ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories,’ didn’t fit into the gallery, but you can see what they look like if you attend a lecture Hand will give 7 p.m. Thursday in the college’s Burke Auditorium. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_TTL011519mine-art1.jpg Local artist Sue Hand discusses one of the 53 acrylic paintings she has on display at the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. An additional seven in the series, which she calls ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories,’ didn’t fit into the gallery, but you can see what they look like if you attend a lecture Hand will give 7 p.m. Thursday in the college’s Burke Auditorium. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader A detail from the Harry E. Colliery, once located in Swoyersville, shows Theodore Myga, a World War I veteran who realized a co-worker at the local colliery looked familiar. It turned out Myga, who came from an area near Prague, had taken his fellow immigrant, who was from Italy, into custody as a prisoner of war years earlier in Europe. The two men laughed about it, Hand said, and had no hard feelings. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_TTL011519mine-art2.jpg A detail from the Harry E. Colliery, once located in Swoyersville, shows Theodore Myga, a World War I veteran who realized a co-worker at the local colliery looked familiar. It turned out Myga, who came from an area near Prague, had taken his fellow immigrant, who was from Italy, into custody as a prisoner of war years earlier in Europe. The two men laughed about it, Hand said, and had no hard feelings. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader In her painting of the Butler Breaker, once located in Pittston, Sue Hand incorporated an image of one of her forebears, a mine carpenter named Evans. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_TTL011519mine-art3.jpg In her painting of the Butler Breaker, once located in Pittston, Sue Hand incorporated an image of one of her forebears, a mine carpenter named Evans. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Paintings in the ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories’ series cover a wall in the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_TTL011519mine-art4.jpg Paintings in the ‘Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories’ series cover a wall in the Widmann Art Gallery at King’s College. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Art exhibit features people, structures of the past

By Mary Therese Biebel mbiebel@timesleader.com

IF YOU GO What: Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories Who: by artist Sue Hand When: on exhibit through Feb. 15 Where: Widmann Gallery at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre Info: 570-208-5589 Meet-the-Artist reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 in the gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center Curran Lecture: In conjunction with the exhibit,Sue Hand will show and discuss images from her latest creative project 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Burke Auditorium, William G. McGowan School of Business during the annual Monsignor John J. Curran Lecture.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT