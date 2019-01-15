20 YEARS AGO — 1999

A contemporary dance theater presentation of Sleeping Beauty will take place this weekend at the Darte Center at Wilkes University. Among the leading performers are Ainsley MacDougall, Huntsville, who plays Briar Rose; Megan McAndrew, Dallas, who plays the witch; and Kara Musto, Dallas, who plays the crow.

The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Alumni Society presented their scholarship award for the 1998-99 academic year to Amanda Eisenhart of Shavertown, a sophomore majoring in Actuarial Science. Amanda is enrolled in the honors program and is a member of the Four Seasons Club, she plays the string bass in a symphony orchestra and still finds time to volunteer for campus activities.

An internet website developed by Joan Bigelow, a 1968 graduate of Dallas High School, was highlighted in the December, 1998 issue of The School Library Journal. A teacher for 25 years, Joan is the daughter of William and Dorothy Lawson of Shavertown.

30 YEAS AGO — 1989

Mr. Gilbert Griffiths, principal of the Dallas Middle School, recently recognized 16 outstanding academic students from the first semester. These students earned Highest Honors on the Honor Roll. They had to obtain straight A’s to be awarded this distinction. They are: Teri Argento, Lynn Murphy, Cathy Grossman, Casey Kernag, Trina Huynh, Karen Wisnieski, Rebecca Yurko, Kimberly Jones, Keith McDonald, Rina Fernandez, Eric Lehman, Angela Gialanella, Quentin Reese, Kathleen Sallitt, Marc Barbose and Jessica Kerr.

The Dallas Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to College Misericordia’s Alternative Learning Project (ALP), the state’s oldest formal program for learning disabled college students. The ALP program assists students who have difficulty using spoken or written language. Making the presentation to Dr. Joseph Rogan, director of the Alternative Learners Project, were John Reishus, president of the Dallas Rotary Club, and Richard H. Disque II.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Four Lake-Lehman students will go against Bishop Hannon in channel 16’s high school bowl this Sunday. They are: Larry Williams, Valerie Jackimowicz, Bonnie James and Rose Mary Zbick.

Mrs. Mary Lou Veremeychik, Dallas, flutist will be one of the featured soloists in Wyoming Seminary’s “An Evening of Chamber Music” to be held on Jan. 27.

Five students will represent Lake-Lehman High School at District Chorus at Abington Heights High School this weekend. They include Eileen Borton, Lisa Twardowski, Susan Burk, Ed Chesnovitch and Judy Major. Nine Dallas students will participate. They are: Cindy Steinkirchner, Wendy Baird, Lisa Luksic, Julie Baird, Steven Vrabel, Stephen Schwartz, Rob Robinson, Ken Hillard and Nathan Faut.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Bloomsburg State College will confer the Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education with a major in speech upon Bruce P. Hopkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fay Hopkins, R.D. 4, Dallas, during commencement exercises which will be held in Haas Auditorium January 22 at 2 p.m. Bruce is a 1965 graduate of Dallas Senior High School.

Mrs. Byron Rinehimer, Jr., homelife chairman, has announced the following will serve as judges for the sewing contest sponsored by the Dallas Junior Woman’s Club: Mrs. Harold Bentley, sewing instructor at the Singer Company, Wilkes-Barre; Mrs. Ralph Jamgochian, Associate Extension Home Economist for the Cooperative Extension Service; and Mrs. George Patterson, Field Director, Penn’s Wood Girl Scout Council and former home economics teacher.

Dallas Senior High School students Lindsey Sherwood, Donald Voelker, Brock Phillips and Michael Evans have been selected to play in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Northeast District Band at Wyoming Valley West High School on January 23, 24 and 25, at Kingston.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Many smelt fishermen’s huts went into Harveys Lake last weekend after winds cleared the central part of the lake of ice. The flimsy huts built of light materials are used as protection from the winds by the fishermen who sometimes have small fires in them for warmth. After the ice broke up a number of them were left floating in the lake.

Richard Sutton, Lake-Lehman Area School District Senior, is the only Back Mountain boy to receive the coveted Keystone Award at Harrisburg on Wednesday, and one of only three in Luzerne County. Dick is son of Mr. and Mrs. Lanceford Sutton, Lehman. His project is operation of his grandfather’s farm, a 125-acre farm near Lehman.

Back Mountain Memorial Library Book Club will seat new officers Wednesday afternoon at 2 in the Library Annex, and a book discussion led by Mrs. Peter D. Clark will follow the business meeting. Incoming officers are: Mrs. James B. Huston, Sr., president; Mrs. A.G. Rutherford, vice president; Mrs. John H.D. Ferguson, secretary; Mrs. George Montgomery, treasurer.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Mrs. Fred Howell was elected president of the Library Book Club at its annual meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Other officers elected were: Mrs. H.W. Smith, vice president; Mrs. Lloyd Kear, secretary and Mrs. John Doane, treasurer.

Young members of Huntsville Christian Church, accompanied by their pastor, spent Saturday hiking. Refreshments were served at William’s Woods near Huntsville Reservoir. Present were Rev. C.H. Frick, Joan Warmouth, Patricia Clark, Jack Roberts Jr., Harold Shaver, Judy Roberts and Janice Roberts.

Mrs. William Dierolf, newly elected president, presided at the meeting of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Auxiliary, Wednesday afternoon. Other officers in charge were Mrs. Thomas Hontz, vice president; Mrs. Walter Gerlach, secretary; Mrs. John Eck, treasurer; Mrs. Frederick Moock, statistical secretary; and Mrs. Jess Yocum, historian.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com