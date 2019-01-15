DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board unanimously named High School Principal Jason Rushmer to the new post of director of operations at a starting salary of $107,500. The board also voted to limit any tax hike to or under a state maximum of 2.7 percent for 2019-20.

The tax vote — specifically, to stay within the state “Act 1 index” set individually for each district each year — does not mean there will be tax hike, Board Member Pat Musto stressed. “It means anywhere from zero percent to 2.7 percent.” The vote means the board doesn’t have to complete a preliminary budget until the end of May. Deciding to exceed the limit either by getting voter approval or applying for one of three state exemptions would have meant drawing up such a budget in February.

Superintendent Thomas Duffy said he believes the new post will be a model that other districts will follow. The directors of operations will oversee all aspects of student safety throughout the schools, including the physical buildings (in cooperation with the director of buildings and grounds), exits, entry screening and staffing, coordination of police presence including a new School Resource Officer to be hired this year, and safety drills.

Rushmer will also oversee the emergency operations plan, update safety systems, coordinate student mental health services, develop additional wellness programs, and act as Title IX coordinator to oversee equity in athletics for students, among other tasks.

According to state records, as of 2017-18 Rushmer had been in education 19 years, 10 at Dallas, and was paid $90,001 last year.

At a work session preceding the regular meeting, Rushmer gave an update on the district’s cyber school program, which now has 32 students enrolled full-time taking all classes online and another 43 part-time taking some classes on line, usually in a district computer room. Rushmer said the program helps some students avoid dropping out, occassionally helps students who have missed some class time recover what they missed, and gives students an option if they are considering enrolling in a separate cyber charter school.

Different districts end up paying different per-pupil amounts for students who live in the district but attend one of the state-approved public cyber charter schools. Dallas pays $9,299 for a regular education student who attends a cyber charter, and double that for a special education student. By having a cyber program in-house, the district estimates it will save more than $500,000 that would have gone to outside cyber charters this year.

And Duffy praised Monday’s statewide roll out of the “Safe 2 Say Something” initiative launched by the State Attorney General’s Office, which provides a toll free number and a computer/smart phone App allowing anonymous reporting of tips in each school.

Duffy said the new system has an outside agency that prioritizes calls in relaying them to the district, and a follow up system to see how they are resolved. He also noted the district has paid for a similar system called the safe schools hotline that remains active for now, but stressed he wants students to feel comfortable conveying concerns to a “trusted adult” within the district.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Dallas-School-District.jpg

By Mark Guydish mguydish@timesleader.com