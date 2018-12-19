DALLAS – North Branch Land Trust (NBLT) honored its volunteers and presented its annual Volunteer of the Year award at a recent gathering at Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter.

The recipient of this year’s Volunteer of the Year award is Michael Tonkin of Duryea, for his commitment, reliability and sense of adventure as a volunteer land monitor. Land monitors visit NBLT’s 60 conserved land easements yearly to be certain that the properties are in compliance with the terms of the conservation agreement.

Rylan Coker, NBLT’s Land Protection and Stewardship Coordinator stated, “Mike has monitored without complaint on adverse terrain in all sorts of weather conditions such as thunderstorms, snow, and high humidity. It is volunteers like Mike who help NBLT in its mission of land conservation.”

After the award presentation, NBLT volunteers, members of the board, land donors, and members of the staff had the opportunity to listen to a fascinating presentation by Angie Colarusso, founder of the nonprofit Second Chance Wildlife Center in Tunkhannock. The wildlife center has saved thousands of wild animals who have been injured and/or orphaned giving them a second chance at life.

For more information about North Branch Land trust, its land conservation mission, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.nblt.org, phone the office at 570-310-1781, or email info@nblt.org.