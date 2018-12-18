WILKES-BARRE —The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present an exhibition of new works by Sue Hand. “Coal Breaker Communities — Faded Memories” will be on display from Jan. 14 to Feb. 15 in observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month.

“Coal Breaker Communities — Faded Memories” is a series of surrealistic aquarelle acrylic paintings that focuses on life in and around the collieries of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The series honors the legacy of those who lived and worked in the breaker communities. The exhibition will be the first time it is shown publicly.

Hand is thrilled to be exhibiting another series focused on the local coal communities, saying, “For nearly a decade, my obsession with anthracite and my artwork inspired by its culture seemed to go underground, like the convoluted veins of black diamonds. However, it has recently re-emerged in this series.”

Hand is a familiar artist for the King’s community. Many pieces of her series, “The Anthracite Miners and Their Hollowed Ground” are permanently on display at King’s On The Square.

A reception will be held in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, on Friday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at 570-208-5900 ext. 5328.