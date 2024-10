DALLAS — Sweet Lola is searching for a new home again. She would do best with older kids, as she is still very much in her puppy stage. Lola is 6 months old and gets along with other dogs and cats. She is as sweet as can be, wanting to give hugs all the time She was rescued off of the streets of Puerto Rico and nursed back to health by a wonderful group of rescuers. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_lola.jpg Submitted photo