ANNVILLE — Rebecca Ford of Shavertown, is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen at Lebanon Valley College during the fall 2018 semester. Ford, a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders.

Ford was a member of the women’s cross country team. For women’s cross country, the Dutchmen enjoyed one of their best-ever seasons, as it was the first time they placed three runners inside the top-10 at MAC Championships and they posted their lowest point total in program history to place second out of 17 teams.