Representative Karen Boback visited the Head Start class in the Tunkhannock School District recently to read the book “A Night in Santa’s Great Big Bag.” Pictured with the representative and the students are Ashley Upright, family worker; Nancy Clark, assistant teacher; and Jessica Rittinger, teacher.”

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Rep.-Boback-Head-Start-visit-2018-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Submitted photo