The Meadows Campus in Dallas recently participated in the Feed a Friend Food Drive. Employees, tenants and visitors contributed to this worthy cause. Pictured below with some of the food collected are, from left, Melissa Margotta, administrator of The Meadows Manor; Brenda Balinski, RN, Director of Nursing; Terry Ozovek, RN; Megan Nemshick, Human Resource Director; Christine Beyer, Accounts Payable; Susan Cooper, Assistant to the CEO; Arnie Black, CURA Dietary Director; and Linda Kanarr, CEO.

