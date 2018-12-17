Vicky Grzyboski, of Hunlock Creek, showcases newborn photography at Back Mountain library

DALLAS — Vicky Grzyboski, of Hunlock Creek, will showcase her newborn photography at the Back Mountain Memorial Library during the month of January.

Graduating from Daytona State College where she majored in photography, Grzyboski has been photographing newborns as a hobby for quite a number of years now. She mostly photographs friends and family members for their important events and celebrations.

When it comes to working with newborns, Grzyboski states that it can be difficult to do. Since she works with babies less than one week old, each session can take at least three hours. Finding the right time frame between nap time and feedings can be tricky.

Of her photographs, Grzyboski’s favorites the one of a sleeping newborn dressed in a hand-knit lion outfit.

All are welcome to view her exhibit titled “Baby, O Baby” on the library art wall during the month of January.