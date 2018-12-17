Back Mountain students graduate from Misericordia University

DALLAS — The following Back Mountain residents are Misericordia University students who applied and were eligible to participate in the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 16::

Jennifer Brown, Sweet Valley/Dallas, Healthcare Informatics, MS

Christopher Gerlin, Shavertown, History (Citizenship Secondary Education Track), BA

Casey Hodakowski, Dallas, Philosophy, BA

Lori Holdredge, Trucksville, Organizational Management (Hum. Resource), MS

Daniel Hynes, Dallas, Organizational Management, MS

Rhiannon Judge, Sweet Valley, Clinical Laboratory Science, BS

Laurie Kerschner, Benton, Doctor of Nursing Practice, DNP

Rebecca Kyttle, Tunkhannock, Nursing, BSN

Katherine Landsiedel, Tunkhannock, Occupational Therapy – Doctorate, OTD

Elizabeth Lipski, Shavertown, Master of Business Administration (Management), MBA

Mariah Mattioli, Shavertown, Middle Level Education (Science/Eng-Lang.Art-Read), BS

Rebecca McMahon, Hunlock Creek, Occupational Therapy-Entry Level, MS

Michael Murphy, Shavertown, Communications, BA

John Olenik, Dallas, Master of Business Administration, MBA

Evelyn Rowles, Dallas, Master of Business Administration (Accounting), MBA

Kelly Sabulski, Lehman, Doctor of Nursing Practice, DNP

David Schnable, Dallas, Chemistry, BS

Caroline Thomas, Dallas, Government, Law and National Security, BA