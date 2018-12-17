Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Dec. 24, 2018

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Dec. 24, 2018:

MONDAY: Shepard’s pie with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, dessert, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Center closed for Christmas holiday

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Alfredo, whole wheat fettucini, garlic spinach, minestrone soup, sorbet, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots and broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, dessert, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: New Year’s Special Lunch — Roasted pork, braised cabbage, cornbread muffin, cinnamon rice pudding, milk and coffee