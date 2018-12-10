Misericordia University Mass Communications and Design major Megan Rusonis, of Sweet Valley, recently earned first place in her age group for the photo, “Harvest Hoist,’’ in the 2018 Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum’s Photo Contest. A sophomore, the daughter of William and Christine Rusonis took a picture of an original hoist from a coal mine in Scranton’s McDade Park. The contest was for original photographs of anything related to the anthracite industry – past or present. The Misericordia University student placed first in the 18 and over age group. Rusonis is shown here with Jimmy May, adjunct professor.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FOR-PUBLICATOIN-Winning-photo.jpg