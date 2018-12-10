DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of December 2018:

EXPRESS

“Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel

“Of Blood and Bone” by Nora Roberts

“Homeward Hound” by Rita Mae Brown

“All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Giffin

“Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly

FICTION

“Hazards of Time Travel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Court of Wolves” by Robyn Young

“Beach House Reunion” by Mary Alice Monroe

“Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand

“The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom

“Cross Her Heart” by Sarah Pinborough

“When We Were Young” by Karen Kingsbury

“A Cloud in the Shape of a Girl” by Jean Thompson

NONFICTION

“Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking

“The Sky is Falling” by Peter Biskind

“Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy” by Anne Boyd Rioux

“The King and the Catholics” by Antonia Fraser

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“Leaders: Myth and Reality” by Stanley McChrystal

“The Order of the Day” by Eric Vuillard

“On Haiku” by Hiroaki Sato

MYSTERY

SCIENCE FICTION

“Fire and Blood” by George R.R. Martin

“City of Broken Magic” by Mirah Bolender

BOOKS ON CD

“Look Alive Twenty-five” by Janet Evanovich

“A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux

“Master of His Fate” by Barbara Taylor Bradford

YOUNG ADULT

“A Blade So Black” by L.L. McKinney

“Summer Bird Blue” by Akemi Dawn Bowman

“I, Claudia” by Mary McCoy

“Where She Fell” by Kaitlin Ward

“The State of Grace” by Rachael Lucas

“Blanca & Roja” by Anna-Marie McLemore

“Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree” by Adaobi Nwaubani

“An Assassin’s Guide to Love & Treason” by Virginia Boecker

“Love a la Mode” by Stephanie Strohm

“In Another Time” by Caroline Leech

SPECIAL DONATIONS

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling (Braille Book), donated by Dallas Lions Club