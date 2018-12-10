DALLAS TWP. – Hundreds of people gathered to welcome Santa Claus arrive on a vintage fire truck and see lights appear on a 30-foot Christmas tree during the township’s Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 8 at the site of the former Dallas Township School, off Church Street. ​

The event was also a great opportunity for neighbors to take time to visit with each other, cups of hot chocolate in hand, setting aside the busyness of shopping, baking and decorating in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.

The Kocher family, of Larksville, who heard about the event on Facebook, said the tree lighting went above and beyond what they thought it would be.

“We were looking forward to the tree lighting,” said dad Kevin Kocher. “But, there was hot chocolate, a ride on a fire truck, Christmas songs and more.”

Sons Colton, 8, and Kelvin, 11, enjoyed the chance to spend a night outside, in spite of the cold temperatures.

“It’s cold, but that is what it’s all about,” said their mother Christina Kocher. “It makes it even better.”

The event also brought out many Misericordia University students to enjoy a bit of holiday adventure in between studying for final exams.

Junior Jayme DeMedio said she and her friends enjoyed getting out into the community and getting to know their neighbors.

Sophomores Carson Mahoney and Maddie Holub said, with the university students preparing to go home for Christmas break, the event was a chance to celebrate with college friends before heading back home to celebrate with family.

Josh Price, an employee of CK’s Mexican restaurant in Dallas, was enjoying serving up hot chocolate, cookies, chili and hot dogs to attendees of the event.

“It’s nice to get out and celebrate the season,” he said. “And get to know other people.”

Traditional carols served as a backdrop for the event and Santa and Mrs. Claus listened to an endless number of Christmas lists, assuring young attendees if they were good, they would be pleased with what they might find under the tree.

State Representative Karen Boback, a Back Mountain resident, took time to visit with those in attendance, quick to stop for a hug and a photograph.

Organizers of the event, including Brenda Pugh and Amanda Faneck, deemed the evening a “huge success,” reflecting the spirit of generosity and community that defines the Back Mountain.

The event, now in its second year, is anticipated to become a tradition.

By Geri Gibbons For mydallaspost.com