DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Dec. 17, 2018:

MONDAY: Roast turkey, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, pumpkin square, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Whole wheat spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, zucchini and red peppers, chocolate brownie, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Baked pork chop, parslied carrots, cabbage with noodles, Black Forest pudding, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Chicken a la King, herbed brown rice, lemon pepper broccoli, scalloped pears, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Waldorf salad with chicken, chicken rice soup, marinated green bean salad, whole wheat dinner roll, birthday cake, milk and coffee.