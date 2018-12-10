The Kunkle Fire Company would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses who generously donated raffle baskets, food, cash and other items, as well as those who attended the benefit spaghetti dinner held for Kunkle Firefighter Ed Nulton. Ed was recently injured while assisting at an accident scene in Monroe Twp., Wyoming County and is facing a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Ed and his family are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity and support they have received from everyone. The funds raised will assist them with transportation and unexpected expenses during his recovery. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.