Only yesterday: Vicki Dobinick was Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School Prom Queen in 1978

20 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Girl Scout Troop 675 from the Penn’s Woods Girl Scout Council recently visited the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia for an overnight adventure. The girls attended science workshops, science scavenger hunts, the IMAX theater and a planetarium show. The girls include Laura Morgan, Jackie Arnaud, Kelly Murphy, Kasia Szulborski, Rachel Landers, Sara Swepston, Laura Milligan, Tara Whispell, Melissa Evans, and Nicole Appel.

The women of Huntsville United Methodist Church put on the annual free dinner for parishioners and friends last weekend. The event was organized by Norma Wright, Sandy Cooper and Shirley Nicely. Music was provided by Richard Negrin and Teddy Young.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

The Harveys Lake Lions installed three new members at a recent meeting held at Faux’s Inn, Harveys Lake. Past President Carl Schreiner was installing officer. New members are: Bill Wilson, Keith Harry and Stanley Spencer.

Students from Dallas Senior High School recently attended the Annual Journalism Institute at Bloomsburg University, where they had the opportunity to participate in several different journalism classes from Writing Copy to Photo-Journalism. Participants included Jackie Hanify, Karen Kachurick, Melissa Margis, Jennifer Stein, Bob Barbacci, Todd Barket, Jamie Strange, Bill Boyle, Jim Evans and Hugh Mundy.

Team three faculty members and students of the Dallas Junior High School seventh grade have been in the process of planning a field trip to the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. Several special activities are being planned for the day, including a visit to the planetarium, a scavenger hunt and a tour of the Paris Gold Exhibit. Members of the planning committee are: Edward Gawlas, Kristen Myers, Trisha Swire, Mrs. Dorothy Davis, Mr. Paul Warchal, Christine Vernon, Jean Reidlinger, Kelly Thuemmier and Carl Russ.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

More than 100 children stopped at the Dallas American Legion last Saturday to talk to Santa and have their picture taken with him by the Back Mountain Jay-C-ettes. Amongst the children who participated were Billy Jesse, Jon Schaffer and Bobby Jesse.

Vicki Dobinick was chosen prom queen at the Lake-Lehman High School Junior-Senior prom held last Friday at the school. Members of the court were: Eileen Borton, Linda Bednar, Holly Haverick, Lisa Twardowski and Amy Garinger.

Mary Christine Troup has been chosen to represent Dallas Senior High School in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Contest. Chris will compete with other students in the valley for the award. To be chosen to participate in the contest, a student must possess four qualities, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

An auction buff who became a vital part of the Back Mountain Library Auction, and his helpmate, were honored by Dallas Kiwanis Club at a Thanksgiving Dinner Eve meeting at Irem Temple Country Club. William Moss and his wife Gertrude, together with their Thanksgiving visitors, daughter Mary Jane, Mrs. Forrest Priddy, Tennessee, and her daughter Judith, Dean of Women at Robert Morris Junior College, Sewickley, Pa., were honored guests at the affair.

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas at a recent dinner meeting at Irem Temple Country Club held an induction ceremony in which four new members were welcomed. These new members, by accepting the invitation to join Kiwanis, have committed themselves to community service. Accepted into Kiwanis were: Thomas A. Benton, Henry A. Farrar, Joseph F. Laver and James T. Kozemchak.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Charles D. Flack was elected president of Dallas Community Ambulance Association at its annual meeting held Sunday afternoon in Back Mountain Memorial Library Annex. Elected also were: vice president, Jack Stanley; second vice president, Robert Block; third, Donald Bulford; secretary, Marie Thevenon; treasurer, Leslie Barstow, Sr.

Acme Super Market in Dallas lost a plate glass window Wednesday evening shortly after 7, when Ernest Milbrodt, of Outlet, backed into it with his car while attempting to make a turn. The glass was replaced Thursday afternoon. Milbrodt was not covered by insurance, according to Henry Ward, store manager.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week will see these local women in New York City on their annual theater jaunt: Mrs. Willard Durbin, Mrs. Lewis Evans, Mrs. Allan Johnson, Mrs. James A. Martin, all of Shavertown; Mrs. Paul Eckert, Dallas; Mrs. Cedric Griffith and Mrs. John Kennan of Trucksville. They will see Judy holiday in “Bells are Ringing,” Radio City Christmas Pageant and “South Seas” at Cinerama.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Buell Kester of Centermoreland Road climbed all the way up North Mountain at the crack of dawn, to hunt on the opening day of deer season – then came home in the afternoon and shot an eight point buck in his own back yard. But that isn’t all! His brother-in-law, Paul Mahler, got a six pointer – in the same back yard. Next year Buell, an ardent hunter, is going to lie in bed on the first day of the season – and shoot out the window.

Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club made up baskets for the needy of the community at the Christmas party held in the Rex Restaurant last Thursday evening. The Club contributed ten dollars to purchase meat for the baskets. Mrs. Dean Kocher is in charge of the project.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post printed for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

