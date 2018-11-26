The Shavertown United Methodist Church Fine Arts Concert Series will present Carols by Candlelight at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

The annual Christmas concert will be an evening of carol singing accompanied by The Anthracite Brass, hand bells, piano and organ. SUMC choirs and guest singers will also sing and play special arrangements of favorite Christmas and Advent carols.

A reception will follow the concert and a free will offering will be received. All are welcome. The church is located at 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown.

For more information, call 570-675-3616.