Dallas stars Yanovich, Farrell power West to field hockey all-star win

KINGSTON — Throughout her splendid high school career, Spartan Stadium has been a painful sight to Hannah Yanovich and her Dallas field hockey teammates.

On Sunday, the La Salle-bound senior turned it into one last delight.

Yanovich scored two goals and added an assist Sunday, leading the goalie-less West team over the East, 7-3 in the Wyoming Valley Conference/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at the home of Wyoming Valley West.

That’s the team that caused Yanovich so much frustration over the years, especially in her sophomore season when the Spartans edged Dallas, 2-1, in the 2016 District 2 Class 2A semifinals. Dallas also dropped a 1-0 decision near the end of the 2018 regular season at Spartan Stadium, and sandwiched in-between were a pair of 2-0 losses to Valley West at the Dallas football stadium.

“I mean, this field doesn’t really have good memories for me,” Yanovich said. “But every time we were on this field, we played our hardest.

“That’s what I wanted to do today.”

The events organizers, forwards McKayla Dolan, of Holy Redeemer, and Karaline Stelma, of Valley West, both scored a goal for their respective teams but came in wanting even more for an off-the-field endeavor.

They found it when the Classic raised more than $2,000 for Valley with a Heart, an organization that helps suffering children.

“It was a great tribute,” Dolan said. “Everybody showed up and wanted to play.”

It was clear from the beginning Yanovich and her Mountaineers teammates wanted at least one win at Spartan Stadium before they graduated.

Yanovich ripped home the game’s first goal less than five minutes into a battle that featured four 15-minute quarters, instead of the regular 30-minute halves teams play at the high school level.

Then, with 4:19 to play in the first quarter, Yanovich fed her Dallas teammate Adison McClain for a goal and a 2-0 West lead.

“It was exciting to play here and to have one last game with the stars in the area,” Yanovich said.

Yanovich added her second goal with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the West a commanding 5-1 lead, and maybe fittingly, her Penn State bound teammate from Dallas, Emily Farrell, scored the day’s final goal with 4:10 to play in the game.

“I think it was just playing with your team, playing well together,” Yanovich said.

That winning team played with nobody to protect the cage.

With no senior goalies on the West roster, the squad elected to go with an extra defender instead of dress someone up in a goalie suit and sit her between the pipes.

“We could have,” Stelma said, “but we just played 11 players without a goalie.”

Still, the West’s defense held the East to one goal and without many other opportunities, until Dolan and Delaware Valley’s Grace Conselyea both rolled home goals within a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to close the gap to 6-3.

“I’d say we did pretty well,” Yanovich said.

Addy Ross, of Delaware Valley, scored the first goal for the East and trimmed the West lead to 2-1 in the second quarter. Hanover Area goalie Alyssa Wivell, who kicked away multiple shots, was named the most valuable player for the East, while Aria Davis, from Abington Heights, was chosen as the West MVP.

Nicole Longman, of Honesdale, and Dani Beamish, of Abington Heights, also scored for the West, while Stelma’s goal came with 2:56 to play in second quarter and sent the West into halftime with a 3-1 lead.

“I think it went great,” Stelma said. “It was really fun to be out here with all my friends and former teammates.”

That thought struck just about everyone who played in one final high school game before many of them begin college careers.

“A lot of the senior girls in this are are very talented,” Yanovich said. “It was nice playing against and with them. You could say, in a way, it might help prepare me for college.”

WVC FIELD HOCKEY

SENIOR CLASSIC

West 7, East 3

East`0`1`0`2 — 3

West`2`1`2`2 — 7

First quarter — 1. WEST, Hannah Yanovich (Dal), 16:23; 2. WEST, Adison McClain (Dal) (Yanovich), 4:19. Second quarter — 3. EAST, Addy Ross (DV), 8:41; 4. WEST, Karaline Stelma (WVW), 2:56. Third quarter — 5. WEST, Nicole Longman (Hon), 6:38; 6. WEST, Yanovich, 0:35. Fourth quarter — 7. WEST, Dani Beamish (AH), 13:57; 8. EAST, McKenna Dolan (HR), 11:59; 9. EAST, Grace Conselyea (DV), 5:32; 10. WEST, Emily Farrell (Dal).

West’s Hannah Yanovich, of Dallas, skirts around East goalkeeper and MVP Alyssa Wivell, of Hanover Area, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL112618FHAll-Star_1.jpg West’s Hannah Yanovich, of Dallas, skirts around East goalkeeper and MVP Alyssa Wivell, of Hanover Area, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader West’s Emily Latoski, of Wyoming Valley West, takes the ball away from East’s Sara Whitesell, of Hanover Area, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL112618FHAll-Star_2.jpg West’s Emily Latoski, of Wyoming Valley West, takes the ball away from East’s Sara Whitesell, of Hanover Area, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader West’s Kelsey Reznick, of Wyoming Seminary, looks to pass ahead of East’s Addy Ross, of Delaware Valley, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL112618FHAll-Star_3.jpg West’s Kelsey Reznick, of Wyoming Seminary, looks to pass ahead of East’s Addy Ross, of Delaware Valley, during Sunday’s the second annual WVC/District 2 Field Hockey Senior Classic at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com

Reach Paul Sokoloski at 570-991-6392 or on Twitter @TLPaulSokoloski

