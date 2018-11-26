DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Dec. 1, 2018:

MONDAY: Beef pot roast, carrots and peas, boiled new potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches and apricots, milk and coffee

TUESDAY: Open-face hot turkey on whole wheat bread, vegetable barley soup, mashed potatoes, orange, milk and coffee

WEDNESDAY: Beef Teriyaki, broccoli and red peppers, brown rice, pineapple crisp, milk and coffee

THURSDAY: Chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables, parslied potatoes, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Baked fish with lemon butter, green and wax beans, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, cherry cobbler, milk and coffee