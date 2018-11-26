20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Back Mountain Girl Scouts recently held their Father-Daughter Square Dance at Dallas Elementary School. Some of those enjoying the night were: Erin Belles, Al and Ashley Stivers, and Allie Berry and dad, Rick.

Nikki Banfield has realized a dream fifteen years in the making. The Dallas dog trainer and future veterinarian is very proud to say that her German Shepherd, Loki, was named top scoring bitch at the Schultzhund III National Championship in Denver. The Schultzhund originated in Germany as temperament test for German Shepherds. For a dog trainer, placing at the competition is much the same as placing at the Olympics.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Jubilant Dallas Mountaineers were met by hundreds of fans on their arrival from Danville to the high school Saturday after winning the Eastern Conference Class II championship. The players lost no time in indicating that they were No. 1. Coach Ted Jackson was surrounded by the following players as he hoisted the championship trophy for all to see: Jerry Ogurkis, Barry Miller, Joe Piskorik, Shawn Ruth and Sam Jayne.

Students from Lake-Lehman and Dallas High Schools visited King’s College recently for a program outlining legal careers. Attys. Robert T. Panowicz and Joseph M. Cosgrove discussed criminal and civil law. Attorney Molly Hanlon discussed law school, and Mary Baltes discussed legal assisting careers. Participants from Lake-Lehman were: Joanna Thomas, Nicole Gardner. Participants from Dallas were: John Aston, Michael Dzanko, John Kristan and Chris Graver.

Mrs. Ann Steitz, Dallas Middle School physical education instructor, is pleased to announce the following students have earned the Presidential Award for Physical Fitness. The students had to attain certain levels of achievement in various physical activities to be eligible for recognition. Earning the awards were Wendy Cave, Rene Zeglin, Lisa Ford, Nick Sabatini, Eric Williams, Dave Fisher, Pat Joyce, Pete Kerdesky, Pat Scobic, Lee Waver, Dave Rhodes and Jason Case.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Dallas juniors and seniors will present the mystery, “The Butler Did It” this weekend at the senior high school. Members of the junior class involved in the play are: Leigh Ann Schoner, Jim Miholick, Lori Williamson, Meredith Billman, Dave Diefendorfer and Gwen Orloski.

Students from the Back Mountain region attended the annual Model United Nations assembly held at King’s College for regional high school students. The group from Dallas Area and Lake-Lehman included Lynne Stephenson, Connie Joe Suder, Lee Ann Surtis, Sharon Ripshus, Alice Baloga, Brianne Bolger, Dave Friedman, W. Bakaly, Bill Dollard, Steve Urshel, Jeff Selzys, Nathan Fant and Chet Shemanski.

To mark the close of American Education Week, the kindergarten class at the Dallas Elementary School, under the direction of Mrs. Lucille Callahan, teacher, participated in the “Doctor-Nurse” program, a community service conducted by the American Red Cross. The program is designed to enable the children to participate at five different health stations where they learn various “good health’ rules and habits. Volunteer nurses who are also mothers of children in the school, generously assisted in the program. They were Mrs. Eleanor Yanalunas, RN, Mrs. Rosemary Rakos, RN, Mrs. Diane Malonis, RN and Mrs. Mary Beth Schall, RN.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Holiday Fair sponsored by the Shavertown Branch of the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the nurses’ home adjacent to the hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Co-chairmen of the fair are Mrs. Charles Perkins and Mrs. James Malkemes. Theme of the fair is wreaths and they will be on display as well as decorated holiday tables done by Mrs. Robert Guyette, Mrs. William James, Mrs. Robert Peters, Mrs. J.P. Schooley, Mrs. Charles Sieber and Mrs. Leo Swanick.

Brownie Troop 635 of the Carverton United Methodist Church reorganized this past week with Mrs. David Perry, Jr. as leader. Girls in the troop are Donna Cobleigh, Patti Culver, Natalie Voitek, Leslie Wolfe, Mona Sickler, Lynette Moore, Kathy Perry and Denise Sigworth.

Four women from one small street in New Goss Manor, Grandview Avenue, serve as Pink Ladies at General Hospital, sharing transportation portal to portal, each Tuesday. They are Mrs. Harold Flack, Mrs. Ted Meixell, Mrs. Monroe Houtz and Mrs. Mabel Evans.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Mrs. Dwight Fisher, Pioneer Avenue, will show ten rooms of miniatures in Wilkes College Library Tuesday and Wednesday. Mrs. Fisher has shown her miniature furniture on several occasions in the Back Mountain. Furniture is on the scale of an inch to a foot and interiors are marvelously complete. The Victorian living room and the Pennsylvania Dutch Kitchen attract much attention.

Shavertown Volunteer Fire Company has erected a new high power fire and civil defense siren on its fire house and will test it starting Saturday noon. A group of volunteers composed of men with Bell Telephone and Power Company experience, erected the heavy siren last Saturday morning with equipment lent by B.G. Coon Construction Company. Working with Fire Chief Arnold Yeust and assistant Chief Wendell Jones were Edward Carey, William Fredericks, Jack Pugh and Joe Youngblood.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Mrs. Edwin Lowe was chairman of the annual holiday dance sponsored by the Dallas Woman’s Club at Irem Temple Country Club last Saturday. Other committee members: decorations, Mrs. Jonathan Valentine and Mrs. Norman Patton; tickets, Mrs. James W. Gross; reservations, Mrs. L.L. Richardson and Mrs. J. Franklin Robinson; publicity, Mrs. J. Franklin Robinson.

Are you interested in seeing an unusual play? Then you will want to see, “Don’t Darken My Door” which is being presented by the Seniors of Lehman High School on December 10th in the school auditorium. This production is under the capable direction of Mrs. D.S. Travis. The cast includes Richard Ide, Adeline Towernicki, Albert Aston, Anne Ide, Kenneth Bonning, Leona Lord, Charlotte Culp and Janet Wright.

