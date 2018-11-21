WILKES-BARRE — Annalisa Jolley and William O’Malley, both of Dallas and students at King’s College, were recently selected to attend the college’s 14th annual McGowan Business Forum.

Held in Philadelphia, the Forum allowed students to network with King’s alumni and other professionals. It was followed by a dinner and the presentation of the fifth annual Father James Lackenmier, C.S.C., Award for Achievement and Leadership.

Jolley is a junior international business and marketing major. She won the PricewaterhouseCoopers Challenge and participated in the Target Case Competition. She studied abroad in Italy and is a member of the Student Alumni Association.

O’Malley is a junior management major.